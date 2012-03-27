Michael Spitz

CA - Nautical Charting

Michael Spitz
CA - Nautical Charting
Continued mark exploration for an educational resource...

Trying out a slightly different approach > Less sailing / more navigation focused.

NOTE: "Nautical" isn't really the key point here > but it's thematically related.

Rebound of
Nautical Knowledge V3
