Gergely Hangyas

App Redesign III

Gergely Hangyas
Gergely Hangyas
  • Save
App Redesign III ui gui app application ios android pictogram icon illustration detail bike bicycle map statistics clock route globe
Download color palette

Almost find the atmosphere with these light & detailed icons & the lighter colors. There's still so much work with the proportions between the icons.

Gergely Hangyas
Gergely Hangyas

More by Gergely Hangyas

View profile
    • Like