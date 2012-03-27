Alexander Pankratov

Pingometer

Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov
  • Save
Pingometer
Download color palette

First stab at ping visualization widget. At the very least it needs to show current round-trip time to target and a packet loss rate. Latter is tricky because the rate depends on the time interval, so the widget needs to show ping history to create a context.

The one at the bottom is a setup for some sonar-style animation.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov

More by Alexander Pankratov

View profile
    • Like