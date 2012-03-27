Pingometer

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
First stab at ping visualization widget. At the very least it needs to show current round-trip time to target and a packet loss rate. Latter is tricky because the rate depends on the time interval, so the widget needs to show ping history to create a context.
The one at the bottom is a setup for some sonar-style animation.