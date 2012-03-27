Rob Loukotka

Fringe Focus | FF Mark

New logo for my personal blog/brand. Lots of cool projects coming up this year, this mark will be used in addition to the Fringe Focus name. Expect to see this on new prints, photos, videos, shipping labels, etc.

Fringe Focus exists to represent my personal work (because my last name is impossible to spell), so I went with a direction that made me happy, haha. The past year or two I haven't had a real mark or logo at all.

The mark is subtly two F's. Serifed F's that have been sliced, leaving a slight suggestion that they were letterforms. For those of you who don't see that, it also feels like arrows, birds, planes, scattered movement, directions, etc.

Also the mark's triangles will be fun to animate later :) I dig it.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
