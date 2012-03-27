CopyPath icon

wakaba

This is an icon for Mac OS X application that copies selected files' path to clipboard.

I considered carefully how "file path" was expressed as an icon.
So, I drew the sketch of file directory, and a mark whose shape is "~". ("~" tilde indicates the home directory)
And the pencil is likened with the "/".
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
wakaba
