Crystalbet font-in-progress

Crystalbet font-in-progress
Sneak preview of custom-font-in-progress for Crystal Jensen for her upcoming ARTCRANK poster. See more of Crystal's work at http://cargocollective.com/crystalbarlowjensen and also visit ARTCRANK http://artcrank.com/minneapolis yeah!

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
