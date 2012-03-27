Alex Tass, logo designer

A symbol wip - phase 3

A symbol wip - phase 3 letter mark monogram a star custom made branding identity brand typographic typography type logotype logo designer logo design design logo colorful creative
Working on a logo design project symbol based on the A letter.

Inspired by Deividas Bielskis / http://dribbble.com/contrast8 I've added some shadows as i imagine the lines going deep and deep into a continuous loop.

Let's add some colors and voilà! :D

Rebound of
A symbol wip - phase 2
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
