Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Davor Naumoski
3P Development

3P Development Website

Davor Naumoski
3P Development
Davor Naumoski for 3P Development
Hire Us
  • Save
3P Development Website webdesign website graphicdesign sketch design interfacedesign userinterface userexperience uxdesign uidesign ux ui
Download color palette

Being part of the 3Pdevelopment.com’s team, I was able to work on the full website redesign. I say "full" because as a company we decided to change the whole business model and focus on what the clients want.

My job was to work closely with the business and marketing team to create a look and feel that will showcase the new change warmly and interestingly.

You can see the end result, or the start because we want the design to evolve in the upcoming months based on the response from the clients.

Thank you!

3P Development
3P Development
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by 3P Development

View profile
    • Like