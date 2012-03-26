Jarad Johnson

Away Abroad: Find Your Future

Jarad Johnson
Jarad Johnson
  • Save
Away Abroad: Find Your Future away abroad mostly serious blue photography header website button tagline client black white interface
Download color palette

Current client and on-going project of Mostly Serious. This is a portion of the header and the blue button initiates the main activity of the website, which is a quiz to help people discover the best places they could retire abroad. More to come.

Jarad Johnson
Jarad Johnson

More by Jarad Johnson

View profile
    • Like