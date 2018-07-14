Eagle Music Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Sold Logo: Eagle Music
Designed by ImmooDesign
A nice and clever negative space logo featuring a musical note having an Eagle's head placed inside of it as hidden or negative space.
