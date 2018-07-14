ImmooDesign

Eagle Music Logo

ImmooDesign
ImmooDesign
  • Save
Eagle Music Logo logo for sale music note music logos eagle hawk falcon bird logo logos logo design eagle logos bird logos
Download color palette

Sold Logo: Eagle Music

Designed by ImmooDesign

A nice and clever negative space logo featuring a musical note having an Eagle's head placed inside of it as hidden or negative space.

VIEW THIS LOGO HERE

----------------------------------------------------------------------
Pinterest | Twitter | Tumblr | Behance | Instagram

ImmooDesign
ImmooDesign

More by ImmooDesign

View profile
    • Like