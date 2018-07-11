M S Brar

Bakery Master

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Bakery Master breakfast order bakery green light theme delicious cheese header website restaurant food design
Bakery Master breakfast order bakery green light theme delicious cheese header website restaurant food design
Bakery Master breakfast order bakery green light theme delicious cheese header website restaurant food design
Download color palette
  1. bakery_master.jpg
  2. food.jpg
  3. real_pixel.jpg

Hope you like it.

image credits : Unsplash.com

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like