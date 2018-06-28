Empowers Saas Using This Unique Dashboard Widgets

This is part of my earlier dashboard designs but in dark version that can empower B2B, SaaS, and subscription-based e-commerce companies to drive more values. Now this is gonna be part of my UI kit that shared recently. I’ll come up with more shots over time. Cheers 🙏🏻

