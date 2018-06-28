Abinash Mohanty

Empowers Saas Using This Unique Dashboard Widgets

Empowers Saas Using This Unique Dashboard Widgets
This is part of my earlier dashboard designs but in dark version that can empower B2B, SaaS, and subscription-based e-commerce companies to drive more values. Now this is gonna be part of my UI kit that shared recently. I’ll come up with more shots over time. Cheers 🙏🏻

Posted on Jun 28, 2018
