Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kim Rene'

BookWorm

Kim Rene'
Kim Rene'
  • Save
BookWorm challenge design branding logo bookworm thirtylogos
Download color palette

#ThirtyLogos Challenge - #14 BookWorm
An online bookstore. "We are pretty much open to anything, whether it be using a worm or not. We do need the text BookWorm to be included of course."

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2018
Kim Rene'
Kim Rene'

More by Kim Rene'

View profile
    • Like