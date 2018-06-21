Designaren Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbblers,
We are Designaren, a Mumbai based design studio. This is our first Dribbble shot. We have recently redesigned our website. We've been working hard to convert our thoughts into implementation - to take on new challenges and open ourselves to exciting and positive change. We're the same at the core, but we have a new look.
Check our new website with our brand new logo, and a new way to represent the brands we work with.
Here is the link to our website
http://designaren.com/
We would like to thank @Urvi Ashar for inviting us at Dribbble.
And our great team @Aditya Chaudhary, @Kavita Shelar, @Purvi Parekh, @Tanuja Paunikar