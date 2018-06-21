Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bokaap Design

Designaren Website

Bokaap Design
Bokaap Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Designaren Website web design modern minimalistic interface illustration branding ui ux website
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
We are Designaren, a Mumbai based design studio. This is our first Dribbble shot. We have recently redesigned our website. We've been working hard to convert our thoughts into implementation - to take on new challenges and open ourselves to exciting and positive change. We're the same at the core, but we have a new look.

Check our new website with our brand new logo, and a new way to represent the brands we work with.

Here is the link to our website
http://designaren.com/

We would like to thank @Urvi Ashar for inviting us at Dribbble.
And our great team @Aditya Chaudhary, @Kavita Shelar, @Purvi Parekh, @Tanuja Paunikar

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2018
Bokaap Design
Bokaap Design
A multi-disciplinary studio for Branding and UX/UI
Hire Me

More by Bokaap Design

View profile
    • Like