Hoops Loops Motion

Hoops Loops Motion banner game aracade slider joystick motion loops hoops
Used Joystick 'n Sliders to create this cute little motion for my game. Loved using it.

@Gigantic Thanks for the tutorial on Joystick 'n Sliders.

Check out the game here -
Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.clumsydevs.hoopsloopsrunner

Posted on Jun 17, 2018
