A design professor gave us a list of Rules for Designers throughout our Sr Year. (granted this was about 10 years ago) I'm working on making a poster series of some or all of these, there are many use in my everyday work. This is one of my favorites. He's referring to the original Tron of course.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
