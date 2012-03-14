Backboard - Profile Page

Richard B

Getting very close to submitting Backboard to the App Store - hopefully by next week. It's a minimalist UI with a lot of features and easy (i think) gesture based navigation system.

In the meantime here are some shots to wet your appetites ;)

Feel free to ask questions or request features that i could add in the future version.

Profile: http://cl.ly/F1BZ
Shots: http://cl.ly/F0wU
Shot Page: http://cl.ly/F0o5
Menu: http://cl.ly/F101

Will upload a video soon

Follow on twitter for progress: http://twitter.com/backboardapp

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
