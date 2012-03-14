Backboard - Profile Page

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Getting very close to submitting Backboard to the App Store - hopefully by next week. It's a minimalist UI with a lot of features and easy (i think) gesture based navigation system.
In the meantime here are some shots to wet your appetites ;)
Feel free to ask questions or request features that i could add in the future version.
Profile: http://cl.ly/F1BZ
Shots: http://cl.ly/F0wU
Shot Page: http://cl.ly/F0o5
Menu: http://cl.ly/F101
Will upload a video soon
Follow on twitter for progress: http://twitter.com/backboardapp