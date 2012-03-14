Ryan Kiefer

Dot Clusterf**k

Dot Clusterf**k
A clipped bit from an upcoming poster I'm tentatively calling "Dot Clusterf**k" for lack of a better name. It's possibly unfinished, depending on what people think.

Posted on Mar 14, 2012
