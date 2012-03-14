Chris Sandlin

The Sounds of Peace

Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Hire Me
  • Save
The Sounds of Peace sockmonkee illustration boombox
Download color palette

This little dude will be making his way onto shirts in the foreseeable future.

Peace, love, and boombox grease.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
Hire Me

More by Chris Sandlin

View profile
    • Like