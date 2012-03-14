[Concept] Bar Box 0.1a

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Plenty of apps for OS X nowadays are sit in the menu bar. If you, like me are using smaller displays such as 13" MacBook some of the "in-menu bar " icons could disappear when you open apps like Photoshop or others. To get access to them you need to switch to other app and check "in-menu bar" app which is IMO very, very uncool.
So I would like to introduce you my concept - "Bar-box" (temporary name). It would be the container for all those menu bar apps that you don't need to see all the time. I thought there could be an option to display a badge on "Bar-box" icon (maybe just "!" sign) to indicate that some app inside need yours attention.
Yeah, I know it is Windows-like solution but I think such app could help in everyday workflow a lot.
The only one problem is that I need to find someone who would like to code it ;) I did some research it will need some low-level coding to make it work.
So, if you like my idea, please help me make it alive by sharing it or contact with me if you are developer.