Digiti

To do app

Digiti
Digiti
Hire Us
  • Save
To do app ipad interface navigation linen dark green todo list search
Download color palette

A quick interface design of our native to do app for the iPad. It is integrated into our backend and syncs automatically. Would you guys like to use something like this? ;-)

PS we are retina ready ;-) http://cl.ly/3f0T1e2Z2c2C3p3L2P3h/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Digiti
Digiti
Hire Us

More by Digiti

View profile
    • Like