Michael Shanks

Xbox Live - App Icon v1

Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
  • Save
Xbox Live - App Icon v1 xbox app ipad iphone icon
Download color palette

First attempt at the xbox app icon for the xbox live design. At the moment i only created the smaller version but i will make larger versions at some point

this icon was based on the My Xbox Live app

still the first attempt at making the actual logo itself as i used the pen tool to make the x shape :)

as always feedback is welcome

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2012
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks

More by Michael Shanks

View profile
    • Like