Xbox Live - App Icon v1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First attempt at the xbox app icon for the xbox live design. At the moment i only created the smaller version but i will make larger versions at some point
this icon was based on the My Xbox Live app
still the first attempt at making the actual logo itself as i used the pen tool to make the x shape :)
as always feedback is welcome