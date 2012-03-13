Ashley Jankowski
Braizen

Lawyer Crest

Ashley Jankowski
Braizen
Ashley Jankowski for Braizen
  • Save
Lawyer Crest crest wild horse horse wild cumberland leather brown debossed island braizen
Download color palette

Snippet of a crest design I'm working on for an attorney who lives on Cumberland Island.

A Braizen Team Effort

View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Braizen
Braizen

More by Braizen

View profile
    • Like