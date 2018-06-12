Dribbble

Overtime with Sasha Barr, Dina Rodriguez, and Victor Melendez

Overtime with Sasha Barr, Dina Rodriguez, and Victor Melendez freelance design podcast hang time overtime
Today we’re bringing you a very special episode of Overtime. Episode 37 was recorded at Hang Time Seattle in front of our live audience. @Dan Cederholm shared the stage with three Pacific Northwest creatives: @Sasha Barr, @Dina Rodriguez and @Victor Melendez.

They have a great conversation about cultivating a personal brand, freelancing vs fulltime, and the stories behind their shops. They also share their big goals and their mutual love for watching tv and drawing.

This episode is brought to you by Wix.

Posted on Jun 12, 2018
