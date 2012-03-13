Chris Beaumont

There's more now

Chris Beaumont
Chris Beaumont
  • Save
There's more now lettering letter typography hand drawn sketch font serif
Download color palette

Been expanding on the original letter E, slowly building up the collection in any spare time I get.
Any advice greatly appreciated.

1fae7603a54d752f8b3ae5b0010e5854
Rebound of
E
By Chris Beaumont
View all tags
Posted on Mar 13, 2012
Chris Beaumont
Chris Beaumont

More by Chris Beaumont

View profile
    • Like