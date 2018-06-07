Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isometric World

Curtain Bedroom Mock Up

Isometric World
Isometric World
  • Save
Curtain Bedroom Mock Up curtain mockup curtain pillow mock-up mockup pillow mockup pillow sheets mock-up sheets mockup sheet bed mockup mac mockup interior mockup room mockup
Curtain Bedroom Mock Up curtain mockup curtain pillow mock-up mockup pillow mockup pillow sheets mock-up sheets mockup sheet bed mockup mac mockup interior mockup room mockup
Curtain Bedroom Mock Up curtain mockup curtain pillow mock-up mockup pillow mockup pillow sheets mock-up sheets mockup sheet bed mockup mac mockup interior mockup room mockup
Curtain Bedroom Mock Up curtain mockup curtain pillow mock-up mockup pillow mockup pillow sheets mock-up sheets mockup sheet bed mockup mac mockup interior mockup room mockup
Download color palette
  1. curtain_bedroom_mock-up.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. front.jpg

Curtain Bedroom Mock-up is to display your work and web project design.
Click the following link for more: https://crmrkt.com/Rz4ODP
Modern and professional showcase for better presentation of your work!

Objects in the scene are NOT movable.

It works via Smart Objects. So it is very easy in use. Just place your design into the Smart Object, and all changes will be reflected in a main psd file. For beginners we propose Help file with detailed instruction and tips.

All objects, shadows and lights are separated in flat.

This mock-up is a great way to impress your clients and present your work in a professional way. We hope you’ll enjoy it.

Features

1 PSD
High resolution 6000x3750
Smart objects on: PC screen, frame, curtains, walls, sheets, bedcover, lamp
Easy editable via Smart Objects
Organized layers
Separated shadow
Separated lighting
Separated reflection
Help file

Where can it be used?

School projects
Social Network
Print Projects
Architecture design
Blog
Advertisement
Website and much more...

Please visit out shop for more of our products: https://creativemarket.com/IsometricWorld

Send us any questions at any time via e-mail: isometricworldesign@gmail.com

We’ll looking forward! Have fun and stay tuned!

FOLLOW FOR MORE PRODUCTS:

https://dribbble.com/IsometricWorld

https://www.behance.net/isometricw327c

https://www.pinterest.com/isometricworldesign

Isometric World
Isometric World

More by Isometric World

View profile
    • Like