Super Awesome Icon Set (Preview 1) icons ui icon set mail inbox clock dashboard spanner padlock lock cloud alarm alarm clock
Super Awesome Icons is Live!

Recently i've been doing a lot more UI related work (which I'm loving) and I've started making 100% pixel perfect vector icons so I thought, "Why not make a full set!" 200 will be a task but I'm up for the challenge!

Obviously they will be available for purchase once I'm finished and happy with them :)

Check back here for update and new previews (rebounds) and also follow me on twitter as I will be posting stuff relating to spawsmeicons

I'd love some feedback on the icons you see here. The only one im not 100% on is the dashboard one, not as pixel perfect as i want it to be.

Also I'd love some suggestions on icons i can do too :)

