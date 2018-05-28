Patrick Haneberg

Logo practice - Somerville Road Runners

Patrick Haneberg
Patrick Haneberg
  • Save
Logo practice - Somerville Road Runners running logo
Download color palette

Modernizing the logo for my local running club as part of a website redesign project.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2018
Patrick Haneberg
Patrick Haneberg

More by Patrick Haneberg

View profile
    • Like