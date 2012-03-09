Marco Suarez

Zaarly 2.0

Marco Suarez
Marco Suarez
  • Save
Zaarly 2.0 app ios android branding iphone
Download color palette

We just launched the 2.0 of our app. And it's wonderful! Download for iphone or Download for Android

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Marco Suarez
Marco Suarez

More by Marco Suarez

View profile
    • Like