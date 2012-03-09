Hartley Miller

Packaging

Hartley Miller
Hartley Miller
  • Save
Packaging packaging concept box type typography graphics design
Download color palette

Box for Creep+Bleed. The box has 6 compartments which can be adjusted in size. The cover for the box unfolds to a poster with words of encouragement and helpful websites.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Hartley Miller
Hartley Miller

More by Hartley Miller

View profile
    • Like