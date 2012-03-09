Ilias Sounas

Angry Feathers

Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Hire Me
  • Save
Angry Feathers chicken duck characters game graphics warriors shields
Download color palette

Detail from a game's splash screen

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2012
Ilias Sounas
Ilias Sounas
Available for whimsical illustrations and happy graphics
Hire Me

More by Ilias Sounas

View profile
    • Like