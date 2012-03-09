CHALLENGE Studio

Energy 2000 Branding - 2

The largest and the most modern entertainment centre in Europe. A new star on the Club scene. 20 years of experience and continous strive for excellence. Energy 2000 - Music club in Katowice and Przytkowice, Poland.

ONLY FULL PRESENTATION ON BEHANCE! - http://www.behance.net/gallery/Energy-2000-Branding/3295692

Rebound of
Energy 2000 Branding - 1
By CHALLENGE Studio
