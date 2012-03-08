One old photograph and your rebound!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I had a little idea about an (unofficial) Dribbble rebound playoff. It would be very great, if many of you rebound this shot.
The Challenge: It´s very simple. Take this old photograph (shows the Manhattan Bridge Construction in 1909) and make a great looking shot out of it. So it´s about one photo, your creativity and a rebound ...
Download the photograph: http://bit.ly/nJrY
UPDATE //
I decided to give a (small) price for the best 4 shots till 30th of March 2012. The 4 Winners will get a copy of the 5th Issue of "Timotheus" wich is shown on my most "successful" shot on dribbble: http://bit.ly/tM3JsG
Thanks for joining the Playoffs. Good luck!
UPDATE #2 //
The Winners of the challenge are:
1. @Arno Kathollnig
2. @Josh Boaz
3. @vinslëv
4. @Tommy Brabham