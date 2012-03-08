Peter Voth

One old photograph and your rebound!

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
One old photograph and your rebound! peter voth design rebound playoff challenge dribbble manhattan bridge vintage historic new york
I had a little idea about an (unofficial) Dribbble rebound playoff. It would be very great, if many of you rebound this shot.

The Challenge: It´s very simple. Take this old photograph (shows the Manhattan Bridge Construction in 1909) and make a great looking shot out of it. So it´s about one photo, your creativity and a rebound ...

Download the photograph: http://bit.ly/nJrY

UPDATE //
I decided to give a (small) price for the best 4 shots till 30th of March 2012. The 4 Winners will get a copy of the 5th Issue of "Timotheus" wich is shown on my most "successful" shot on dribbble: http://bit.ly/tM3JsG

Thanks for joining the Playoffs. Good luck!

UPDATE #2 //
The Winners of the challenge are:

1. @Arno Kathollnig
2. @Josh Boaz
3. @vinslëv
4. @Tommy Brabham

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
