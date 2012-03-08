Abby Orlando Sweet

Possible Rejected Screen Print design

Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet
  • Save
Possible Rejected Screen Print design screen print halftone type typography
Download color palette

A possible rejected design for a screen print project.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Abby Orlando Sweet
Abby Orlando Sweet

More by Abby Orlando Sweet

View profile
    • Like