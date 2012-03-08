wildREX Branding

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This was my latest stab at the logo. It's to serve as a temporary step to keep the project moving-forward on the site build (I'll post other shots).
The company is made-up of three properties (four sites): parent site— which is a landing page with blog, vacation exchange, social and classified site. It's all geared to outdoor sports/hunting/vacation people.
The theme "mountains, plains, sky & water" will be used across the properties in various ways.
Centering the circles is proving problematic. They're technically not centered to the boundaries of the text, but sort-of almost (ok lazily) visually centered there.