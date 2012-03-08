Emir Ayouni

Ms. Tidy Logo

Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
Hire Me
  • Save
Ms. Tidy Logo growcase logo logotype identity branding logo design vintage retro illustration cleaning cleaning company collaboration script custom script matrix simon ålander face
Download color palette

Worked out a logo for Ms.Tidy Residential Cleaning together with Simon Ålander.

Brief was basically "We want a female version of Mr.Clean with a retro/vintage feel to it."

I hope I did Simon's fantastic script type justice. Was a pleasure working with him.

00f7904c7e01426a748d80c515e4c0b7
Rebound of
Ms. Tidy type
By Simon Ålander
Emir Ayouni
Emir Ayouni
͏i͏n͏f͏o@͏g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.͏co͏m g͏r͏o͏w͏c͏a͏s͏e.c͏o͏m
Hire Me

More by Emir Ayouni

View profile
    • Like