Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abinash Mohanty

Onboarding - UX Flashcard

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Onboarding - UX Flashcard web ios ux ui typography logo interface icon flat design branding app
Onboarding - UX Flashcard web ios ux ui typography logo interface icon flat design branding app
Onboarding - UX Flashcard web ios ux ui typography logo interface icon flat design branding app
Onboarding - UX Flashcard web ios ux ui typography logo interface icon flat design branding app
Onboarding - UX Flashcard web ios ux ui typography logo interface icon flat design branding app
Download color palette
  1. onboarding_-_ux_flashcard.png
  2. onboarding_3.png
  3. onboarding_2.png
  4. onboarding_-_ux_flashcard_1x.png
  5. onboarding_1.png

Happy Tuesday Guys! Another onboarding shot from the UX project I’m working on. As you know this is my side project, it’s taking time for me to come up with its content before making such shots. I hope you like it. Have a great day ahead.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖

Content 2.0 ux flashcard 2x
Rebound of
Screens WIP - UX Flashcard
By Abinash Mohanty
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2018
Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like