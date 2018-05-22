Onboarding - UX Flashcard

Happy Tuesday Guys! Another onboarding shot from the UX project I’m working on. As you know this is my side project, it’s taking time for me to come up with its content before making such shots. I hope you like it. Have a great day ahead.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

If you have more ideas, just share using the comment box down 👇🏻 here

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖