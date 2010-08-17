Taylor Barriger

Dribbble 4 logo
Working on a logo for a great charity organization in Honduras called Arbol De Vida (tree of life)...

The brief: "something lasting and current"

I've always loved the celtic tree of life... thus I'm leaning towards a single line forming an AV with arrows signifying a renewable life cycle... yada, yada, yada

Meh...

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
