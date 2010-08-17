Bucky Flowers

Selfishness

Bucky Flowers
Bucky Flowers
  • Save
Selfishness selfishness beautiful struggle green illustrator water moon clouds waves ripples
Download color palette

This is a poster I'm working on for an upcoming blog post on "Overcoming Selfishness". Feedback always welcome...

Bucky Flowers
Bucky Flowers

More by Bucky Flowers

View profile
    • Like