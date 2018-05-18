Photo Gallery

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a bit more of the Textile Project we worked alongside the guys and girls at @Sans Bureau and @Wanda Arca.
This is part of a sequence that shows a user downloading the app, organizing and sharing pictures. You can check attached the three steps that illustrate that sequence, or see it live right here.