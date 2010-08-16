Marc Aspinall

Can You Say Crazy?

black japanese squid hot pink octopus cheeky sinister cute girl
Well I think I'm done. There's much more to the piece, but I can't show it sadly. I'm not a fan of working on black, I tried my best, I'm very happy with the end result.

Posted on Aug 16, 2010
