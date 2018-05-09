Allie

Bearded Beast Movement Logo Concepts

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
Bearded Beast Movement Logo Concepts logotype lion logo typography brand identity lion branding design military brand identity icon logos vector sketches concept logo design logo flag american flag usa
Download color palette

a few logo ideas & variations for Bearded Beast Movement | a company that was established by veterans with the goal of assisting servicemen and women from all branches of the armed forces who suffer from service related issues while serving our nation.

View more of my work at www.alliecornell.com

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like