10K Apart – Twitter Connections

[Update] The app is now live. View, vote and comment on it here: http://10k.aneventapart.com/Entry/214.
One of my submissions to the 10K Apart competition is a little app that visualises your Twitter network. Each point you can see is a different user that you follow. When you click on a point you get to see the latest tweet by that user and other information about them.
The size of each point in this version is related to the amount of tweets each user has sent. I think I prefer this to having all the points at a similar, arbitrary size.
You can see a video of the code in action here: http://vimeo.com/14165191
All the code used in this example is under 10KB. I'm hoping to add more functionality and prettiness without going over the limit.