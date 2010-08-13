High Impact Practice Ad

Chris Faulkner

Chris Faulkner
This is a piece of an ad I'm working on depicting our departmental theme for the 2010 - 2011 school year.

Full disclosure: Most of this is adopted from a tutorial on Tutsplus. Obviously, I modified it a bit to fit my purposes.
http://vector.tutsplus.com/tutorials/designing/make-a-torn-vector-desktop-wallpaper-with-angled-text/

Posted on Aug 13, 2010
