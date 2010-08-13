🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is another off-topic thing for me. This isn’t something I’m involved with creatively but it’s a project that I have a lot of strong feelings about.
Whitestone Motion Pictures is currently streaming live from the set of their new film The Candy Shop:
http://www.ustream.tv/channel/candy-shop-set
The film is a Fairytale/Parable about the child sex trafficking epidemic that has overrun our city of Atlanta. They are using the film to raise awareness about this issue taking place in our own back yard.
Up to 500 underaged girls a month are trafficked for sex here in our city of Atlanta.
It’s the number one city in the country for child sex trafficking...
The 10th in the world.
The movie stars Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the upcoming Hobbit films - http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0427964/)
Check out the link to the live on set camera. Pretty cool.