Justin Marchant

Ensi App User Interface Design

Justin Marchant
Justin Marchant
  • Save
Ensi App User Interface Design android ios ui design user interface ux app design ui
Download color palette

Working alongside INSTIGATE PTY LTD to create the user interface design of ENSI International's Negotiation card app, is a handy tool for ENSI clients who are currently working on the ENSI negotiation course.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/58519249/ENSI-Negotiation-Card-App

View all tags
Posted on Apr 24, 2018
Justin Marchant
Justin Marchant

More by Justin Marchant

View profile
    • Like