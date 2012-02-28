Shannon Hatch

Postcard Concept

Shannon Hatch
Shannon Hatch
  • Save
Postcard Concept postcard graphic design typography otama gotham photography texture photoshop illustrator verse
Download color palette

Been thinking of designing a series of Postcards, still trying to develop a style of my own :) My first concept

Shannon Hatch
Shannon Hatch

More by Shannon Hatch

View profile
    • Like