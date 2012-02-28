Mike Donovan

Toggles, Buttons and Sliders UI

Mike Donovan
Mike Donovan
  • Save
Toggles, Buttons and Sliders UI freebie psd ui vector photoshop buttons toggles sliders icons iconography media player tool tip
Download color palette

Just some further refining of various UI elements. You can get the PSD for free here ... Feedback always welcome!

2e7e100524c0f33a7e4b06c3a95d9973
Rebound of
Toggles, Buttons, and Sliders UI
By Mike Donovan
Mike Donovan
Mike Donovan

More by Mike Donovan

View profile
    • Like