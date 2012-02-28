James Kingslayer

CSOB iPad Interface #02

James Kingslayer
James Kingslayer
  • Save
CSOB iPad Interface #02 ui interface ios ipad bank banking csob czech icon icons
Download color palette

Preview of some for icons for CSOB iPad Banking app.

More at shd4.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
James Kingslayer
James Kingslayer

More by James Kingslayer

View profile
    • Like