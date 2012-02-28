Collin Cummings

Foxon Park Monogram

Collin Cummings
Collin Cummings
  • Save
Foxon Park Monogram monogram branding
Download color palette

This is the first element to the collection of ecclectic treatments for Foxon Park. Since the brand is getting treated as a mashup of elements to create a variety of looks, there needed to be something that referenced the history of the brand. This is taken from their current Logotype and refreshed to be a heritage piece.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 28, 2012
Collin Cummings
Collin Cummings

More by Collin Cummings

View profile
    • Like